The United States State Department confirmed to EFE on Saturday the arrest of Americans accused of terrorism in Venezuela and He denied that there was a plot against the president from the South American country, Nicolas Maduro.

“We can confirm the arrest of a member of the US military and are aware of reports unconfirmed of two other citizens Americans detained in Venezuela,” a State Department spokesman told EFE.

The United States also said that it is “categorically false.” Any claim of US involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro.

“The United States continues to support a democratic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela,” the spokesman concluded.

Venezuela’s Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabelloannounced today the arrest of Two Spanish citizens, three Americans and a Czech involved in an alleged operation that aimed to carry out carry out “terrorist” actsamong them assassinate President Maduro.

According to the minister, in the operation were seized more than 400 weapons “transported from USA”and some of those captured sought to take “a group of mercenaries” to Venezuela with the purpose of assassinate Maduro, as well as the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, and other leaders of Chavismo.

The minister assured that the two Spanish citizens “have links” with the National Intelligence Center (CNI) Spanish.

In an appearance only for Venezuelan public media, Cabello explained that the Spanish were captured in Puerto Ayacucho, capital of the state of Amazonas (south, bordering Colombia and Brazil).

According to the minister, on the detainees’ phones the authorities found information about their contacts with a regional “leader” of the Vente Venezuela (VV) party, who they asked “How do they buy explosives?” and to “contact groups that would like to do some special work.”

Behind the “trafficking” of weapons, Cabello indicated, is Former Caracas Police Commissioner Ivan Simonovis, who – he said – has “direct” links in Venezuela with leaders of the majority opposition, among whom he mentioned María Corina Machado, the main supporter of former presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, exiled in Spain since September 8.

The minister demanded from the US government, which -he reiterated- is “behind this operation”, clarify “the use of its territory to traffic arms” in order to “overthrow a democratic government elected by its people” in the presidential elections of July 28.

After those elections, Maduro was declared the winner by the National Electoral Council (CNE), a result rejected by the opposition and most of the international community.

