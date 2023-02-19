By Soo-hyang Choi

SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States held bilateral joint air exercises with South Korea and Japan involving strategic bombers on Sunday, a day after North Korea fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in a “drill of sudden release”.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the exercise, in which US F-35A, F-15K and F-16 fighter jets escorted US B-1B bombers, demonstrated the allies’ “overwhelming” defense capabilities. and posture of readiness.

“(The exercise) strengthened the joint operation capability and affirmed the firm commitment of the United States to the defense of the Korean Peninsula and the implementation of extended deterrence,” the southern military said in a statement.

Japan has flown F-15s over the Sea of ​​Japan with U.S. Armed Forces B-1 and F-16 bombers in tactical exercises, Japan’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement, calling the security environment “increasingly more severe” after North Korea’s last missile landed within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“This bilateral exercise reaffirms the strong will between Japan and the United States to respond to any situation, the readiness of the (Japan Self-Defense Forces) and the US Armed Forces, and further strengthens the Alliance’s deterrence and response capability. Japan-US,” the ministry said.

The air exercises come a day after North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast following a warning of a strong response to upcoming military exercises by South Korea and the United States.

North Korea’s state media, KCNA, said the country carried out a “sudden launch exercise” on Saturday in “real proof” of its efforts to transform the “fatal nuclear counterattack capability against hostile forces into something irresistible”.

Leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued yet another warning and accused the United States of trying to turn the UN Security Council into what she called a “tool for its hideous hostile policy” towards Pyongyang.

“I warn you that we will watch every enemy movement and take corresponding, very powerful and overwhelming action against all their hostile movements towards us,” she said in a statement.

