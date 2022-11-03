Austin also criticized, during a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong Sob at the Pentagon, Pyongyang’s intention to launch other missiles.

Washington and Seoul have announced the extension of their largest-ever joint air exercises, due to “recent provocations” from North Korea.

“Our alliance is solid,” Austin added, “and we will continue to work closely together to develop options to protect the United States and our allies in the region.”

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, three projectiles, two short-range missiles and an intercontinental ballistic missile, were launched Thursday morning from the North toward the Sea of ​​Japan.

South Korea’s military said the ICBM launch was “presumed to have ended in failure”.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched 23 missiles, one of which crossed the “Northern Limit Line”, which forms the maritime border between the two countries.