The White House condemned the unsuccessful launch of the DPRK military satellite and called for dialogue

White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge commented on the launch of a North Korean military reconnaissance satellite. His words lead RIA News.

Hodge condemned the failed launch of a military satellite in North Korea and called on the world community to take the same stand. He also turned to Pyongyang with a request to establish a dialogue with Washington.

Related materials:

“The United States strongly condemns the DPRK for its launch using ballistic missile technology, which is a flagrant violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions, increases tensions and could destabilize the security situation in the region and beyond,” the official said.

According to Hodge, US President Joe Biden and members of his administration are evaluating what happened together with partners. The White House spokesman stressed that the door to diplomacy is not yet closed. However, North Korea should abandon provocations and choose the path of engagement. Hodge promised that the US would secure its territory and act in defense of Japan and South Korea.

Earlier, the Pentagon commented on the launch of the DPRK launch vehicle. The department said that he did not pose a threat to Washington and its allies.