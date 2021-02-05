The American authorities condemn the expulsion of European diplomats from Russia, said on Friday, February 5, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“The US condemns today’s expulsion of three European diplomats from Russia over the observation of the January protests. This arbitrary and unjustified act is Russia’s last departure from its international obligations, “Blinken wrote in Twitter…

The secretary of state expressed solidarity with Germany, Poland and Sweden, whose diplomats were expelled.

Earlier that day, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared three diplomats of the embassies of Germany, Sweden and Poland persona non grata in connection with their participation in unauthorized actions on January 23 in Moscow and St. Petersburg. They were ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future.

The European Union called on Moscow to reconsider the decision to expel European diplomats. And the Polish authorities have threatened to retaliate against Moscow’s announcement of the Polish diplomat persona non grata.

In addition, the foreign ministries of Germany, France and Sweden expressed disagreement with the decision of the Russian authorities and called such a measure unjustified.

Uncoordinated actions in support of blogger Alexei Navalny took place in Moscow and other large cities of Russia on January 23 and 31. In addition, on February 2, after the court’s decision to replace the conditional sentence for the blogger with a real one, his supporters gathered in the center of the capital and staged unauthorized actions.

As a result of the actions, criminal cases were initiated on the use of violence against government officials, involvement in illegal activities of minors, hooliganism and violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules.