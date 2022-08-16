The commander of the US Navy in Asia criticized what he described as the dangerous provocative measures carried out by Chinese warplanes, and reiterated the United States’ complaint about behavior that officials believe could lead to a clash.

Today, Tuesday, the commander of the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet – based in Japan – Rear Admiral Carl Thomas, expressed his concern about the stubborn and increasing efforts by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to intercept military aircraft of America and its allies in the Pacific skies, according to Bloomberg News. .

Thomas referred to the firing of flares near the planes and the narrowing of the distances between them as they passed, describing this as a risky act.

“There is an increase in what we consider to be unsafe, unprofessional or non-standard interceptions, and it is not only American aircraft, but also those of our allies and partners … What caught our attention was the provocative nature,” the US commander told reporters in Singapore, where the United States participated in regional exercises. interception operations. The warning comes as China ramps up exercises and patrols around Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei earlier this month.