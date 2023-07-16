US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said today, Sunday, that President Joe Biden’s administration remains concerned about North Korea’s move forward with another ICBM test.

He added, in an interview with the “Face the Nation” program broadcast by the American television network (CBS).

He added, “I don’t see any current indications of that happening, but it wouldn’t be surprising if North Korea went ahead with another ICBM test.”

Last June, North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast when Sullivan was meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

A spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense in North Korea said, at the time, that the exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States escalated military tension in the region, and the country would respond to “any kind of protests or provocations that the enemies might present,” as he put it.

North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions that have imposed sanctions on that country.