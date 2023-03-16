American Thinker: US admits ‘stunning defeat’ over Saudi Arabia and Iran

The resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia was a stunning defeat for the US. It threatens their influence in the Middle East and around the world, the columnist admitted. American Thinker Thomas Lifeson.

“The shocking news that China managed to convince two sworn enemies — Shia Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia — to resume diplomatic relations under a deal that was agreed in Beijing was a stunning defeat for America,” the journalist said.

According to Lifson, if Saudi Arabia is not a reliable partner for the United States in “containing” Iran and improving relations with Israel, then all Washington’s plans for a balance of power in the Middle East have gone to pieces.

The author of the article also noted that the prestige of America, as well as the perception of US influence in the world, has deteriorated sharply, although “our propaganda media is doing everything possible to keep the American public from guessing about it.”

China’s triumph in the Middle East, where it supplanted the United States, is one of the main signs of the disaster that President Joe Biden’s administration has unleashed, according to Thomas Lifeson.

On March 10, it was reported that Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on the resumption of diplomatic relations and plan to open diplomatic missions in the countries in the near future. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Musaid al-Ayban, Saudi national security adviser, held reconciliation talks from March 6 to 10. As a result, Tehran, Beijing and Riyadh signed a joint statement after several days of discussions in Beijing.