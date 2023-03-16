The news of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia stunned the United States of America as a threat to Washington in the race for influence in the Middle East and around the world, a columnist for the publication said on March 14 American Thinker Thomas Lifeson.

“At least American prestige and ideas about our power have collapsed sharply, although our propaganda media are doing everything possible so that the domestic public does not understand this. This is very bad news for us, our European and Japanese/Korean/Taiwanese allies dependent on Middle Eastern oil, and Israel.

The author of the article emphasized the presence of colossal US arrogance, which served as a decisive factor for the loss of influence.

Earlier, on March 10, it became known about the signing of an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of relations and the opening of embassies within two months. The agreement was reached following talks between the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing. In the future, the foreign ministers of the two states intend to meet to discuss the implementation of the agreement.

Diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were interrupted in 2016 due to attacks on Saudi offices by protesters against the execution of Shiite theologian Nimr al-Nimr.

Later, on March 13, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side would support any steps that would help reduce the level of tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.