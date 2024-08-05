The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement that “the withdrawal of US personnel and equipment from Air Base 201 in Agadez has been completed.”

The withdrawal of US soldiers from Niger is a demand of the ruling military regime in the Sahel country.

By early July, all US soldiers at the Niamey base had left the country, leaving about 200 soldiers at the important drone base in Agadez to the north.

AFRICOM explained that the withdrawal from Agadez “began in May, and coordination between the US and Nigerien armed forces will continue over the coming weeks to ensure the full withdrawal is completed as planned,” without specifying whether there are still soldiers or just equipment.

The United States has been present in Niger to fight extremists, who regularly launch deadly attacks in the country.

But the military regime that has been in power in Niamey for a year has reconsidered its international partnerships and requested her departure last March.