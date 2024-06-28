Firefly to launch Alpha rockets from Esrange in Sweden

Firefly Aerospace will launch its Alpha rockets from Esrange in Sweden. About it reports SpaceNews edition.

The agreement to launch Alpha from Esrange was signed by Firefly Aerospace and the Swedish Space Corporation. Space launch vehicles for commercial, government and defense customers are scheduled to begin launching from Site 3C in 2026.

Earlier, the publication reported that Firefly planned to launch Alpha rockets from the Wallops Space Center in the US state of Virginia, and not from the site at Cape Canaveral in Florida. SpaceNews recalled that Firefly currently uses Vandenberg Air Force Base in California for Alpha launches.

In May, European Spaceflight reported that the Blue Whale 1 rocket, developed by South Korean company Perigee Aerospace, is planned to be launched from the Esrange test site in Sweden no earlier than 2025.