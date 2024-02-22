Home page World

Missions from five countries have made it to the moon, the USA has even brought people to Earth's satellite – but a commercial landing has only now been successful.

Houston – For the first time in the history of space travel, a commercial landing on the moon has been successful. The “Nova-C” lander from the US company Intuitive Machines touched down overnight in the southern region of the Earth's satellite, as the US space agency Nasa announced. It is the first – albeit unmanned – US moon landing since the legendary Apollo missions more than 50 years ago. NASA boss Bill Nelson spoke of a “triumph”.

It was not initially clear what condition “Nova-C” was in after landing. The control center said that initially only weak signals were received. They are working on getting stronger signals and finding out more about the exact condition of the lander.

Research equipment and 125 miniature sculptures in the luggage

The “Nova-C” lander, nicknamed “Odysseus,” is about the size of an old-fashioned British phone booth, has aluminum legs, weighs around 700 kilograms and can carry around 130 kilograms of cargo. NASA has used a large part of it with research equipment and other material, while commercial companies have secured the rest for their projects. The US artist Jeff Koons also sent along 125 miniature sculptures made of stainless steel.

“Nova-C” was launched about a week ago from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida. The means of transport was a “Falcon 9” rocket from technology billionaire Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX. The mission is part of NASA's CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) program.

With this program, the US space agency wants to collect as much knowledge as possible on its own way back to the moon comparatively cheaply and efficiently by awarding contracts for lunar landings to private companies and working with them. A total of around 2.6 billion dollars (around 2.4 billion euros) is budgeted for the “CLPS” program by 2028.

$77 million for “Nova-C” mission

Intuitive Machines received around $77 million for the “Nova-C” mission. The company, based in Houston, Texas, was founded in 2013 by, among others, the US-Iranian entrepreneur Kam Ghaffarian, who is also behind the company Axiom Space, which has just sent astronauts to the International Space Station on a commercial mission.

Moon landings are considered to be technically extremely demanding and often go wrong. This year alone, two planned landings have turned out differently than hoped: The US company Astrobotic, based in Pittsburgh, sent off the “Peregrine” capsule in January – also part of NASA’s “CLPS” program.

Shortly after takeoff, however, there were problems due to a malfunction in the propulsion system. The engineers were able to temporarily stabilize the capsule, but the goal of landing on the moon had to be abandoned. A few days later, “Peregrine” burned up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Japan is the fifth country on the moon

Shortly afterwards, the lander “SLIM” (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) from the Japanese space agency Jaxa touched down gently on the moon, but initially had problems with the energy supply. “SLIM” was only able to go into operation after days of power failure.

This makes Japan the fifth country – after the USA, Russia, China and India – to successfully complete an unmanned landing on the moon. Last April, a Japanese company with a similar mission failed. dpa