From: Anna Laura Müller

Anyone who spots an alien could win big money. © Eugenio Marongiu/Imago

Security camera users are encouraged to send in footage of aliens. They don’t even have to be real for a smaller win.

Santa Monica – A look at the monitor reveals who is at the door. Thanks to video doorbells, you no longer have to go to the spyhole. But what if it wasn’t the neighbor who rang the doorbell, but an extraterrestrial being? The video of this encounter can then be sent directly to a security technology company. But not to report an intruder, but to win a big prize.

Because Halloween is coming soon and to coincide with this, the company “Ring” has called on the owners of their products to keep an eye out for supernatural beings. So anyone who not only carves pumpkins in October but also captures an alien on video using one of the video surveillance systems can receive one million US dollars. Of course, only if it also shows real aliens.

Company promises million dollar price for Alien video

The company, based in Santa Monica, California, primarily sells video doorbells that allow residents to see who is outside their door at any time, whether at home or on the go. This type of surveillance system is quite popular in the USA and often leads to entertaining videos that are shared on various social media channels by the residents themselves. “Ring’s” marketing strategy includes sharing such videos online.

According to the company’s appeal, only the US citizen who captures an unedited recording of a real extraterrestrial life form on a “Ring” device will receive the million-dollar prize money. “Whether it’s a video of an alien walking (or flying?) down the driveway asking for directions, or an unidentifiable life form exhibiting strange or unusual behavior in your yard, submit your footage!” , it says on the company’s website.

Alien expert examines the videos

But the problem is: The videos definitely have to show real extraterrestrial life. This is the only way you can “forever be considered an important researcher in the space community,” as the company writes. And how do you prove that? Of course with the help of a space and alien expert. Only if he is convinced that the sighting meets the criteria for scientific proof of an extraterrestrial life form can one become one million US dollars richer, according to the call from “Ring”.

But even if no real alien rings the doorbell, there is a chance of winning. Because until they – if they exist – According to researchers, it could take thousands of years for a human to make contact with Earth. As long as participants in the “Ring” advertising campaign can at least get a significantly lower profit of $500 for an online mail order company. To do this, they simply have to fake the encounter with the alien. They should then record the whole thing as creatively as possible and with costumes using a video doorbell or surveillance camera and send it in. This could work particularly well on October 31st, when numerous children and adults parade through the streets in costume for Halloween, especially in the USA.

While the call can probably be attributed to a clever marketing department, dealing with anything supernatural is a popular phenomenon in the USA. Because the fascination with extraterrestrials is extremely great there. Flying objects sighted again and again cause speculation. Just recently, a former Pentagon employee testified before the US Congress about a supposedly secret US government UFO program. (alm)