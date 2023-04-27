Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Mattel launches a new doll: a Barbie with Down Syndrome. The US toy giant wants to combat stigmatization with this.

El Segundo – With wheelchairs, hearing aids or prostheses: Barbie dolls come in many different variations. US toy giant Mattel wants to use it to reflect human diversity in its toys. Now the company is launching a Barbie doll with Down Syndrome for the first time.

With this, Mattel wants to make its contribution in the fight against the stigmatization of people with disabilities, the toy manufacturer said on Tuesday (April 25) in a communication. The new doll will allow children to see themselves in the toy and “encourage others to play with dolls that don’t look like themselves,” said Mattel Vice President Lisa McKnight. Barbie plays an important role in children’s early experiences.

Barbie with Down Syndrome: US toy manufacturer works with NGO

The company worked with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to develop the doll. The non-profit organization supports people with Down syndrome and their families. The organization’s experience was “incorporated into the design process from start to finish, including the doll’s sculpt, clothing, accessories and packaging,” it said.

Model Ellie Goldstein with the first Barbie doll with Down syndrome: The US toy company Mattel has brought such a doll onto the market for the first time. © Catherine Harbour/Mattel/dpa

The doll has long, light hair and a pink necklace. She has a face and body said to resemble those of women with Down syndrome – also known as trisomy 21. The face is rounder and the ears are smaller. She also has a flat bridge of the nose and slightly almond-shaped eyes. The toy doll also wears a colorful floral dress with butterflies, representing support for people with Down Syndrome.

New Barbie doll with Down Syndrome: “Big step forward for inclusion”

In people with Down syndrome, chromosome 21 is usually present three times instead of twice. The syndrome varies from person to person. According to the German Down Syndrome Info Center, the congenital syndrome occurs once in 800 births. An estimated 30,000 to 50,000 people with trisomy 21 live in Germany.

In the past, toy manufacturers have been accused of using Barbie dolls to promote stereotypes about women and false ideals of beauty. For years, however, Mattel has been trying to break away from this image. According to the group, there are now 175 different Barbie dolls. The new Barbie with Down syndrome is a “big step forward for inclusion and a moment that we celebrate.” (kas / dpa / AFP)

