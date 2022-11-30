US company lays off 2,700 employees while they slept

In the United States, 2,700 employees received a text message with a layoff notice. One of the excuses of the United Furniture company alleged that the measure was due to “unforeseen business circumstances”.

According to various media, the company that was engaged in the production of furniture was almost on the verge of bankruptcy.

According to The New York Post, the message read “At the direction of the board of directors…we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to take the difficult decision to terminate the employment of all its employees, effective immediately.”

The Guardian newspaper reported that some drivers on the road had to stop because they were asked to return home, however the drivers were told they would be paid.

A BIG 🖕🏻 to United Furniture Industries. Nothing like getting fired via text message over during during being off for thanksgiving. Y’all dirty as hell pic.twitter.com/4pLdJUIaQV — Shana Nicole Priest (@shanaxsarcasm) November 25, 2022

The media also reported that some workers went to work because they did not notice the dismissal message.

In the summer, the company had fired its CEO, CFO, and EVP of Sales, and several weeks later, 500 people in various branches had already been laid off.

A worker who spoke to the New York Post said the manner of the firing was not fair: “It’s not fair that workers who worked so hard are seriously caught off guard like this. It is not fair for a mother who has just had a baby to wonder if she has health insurance that covers it. It is not fair for the cancer patient in the middle of chemotherapy (that is not known) how to pay for her treatments ”.

