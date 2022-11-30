Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US company lays off 2,700 employees while they slept

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in World
0


close

Work in the United States AMP

Work in the United States AMP

Work in the United States AMP

Some drivers who were on the highway had to stop because they were asked to return home.

In the United States, 2,700 employees received a text message with a layoff notice. One of the excuses of the United Furniture company alleged that the measure was due to “unforeseen business circumstances”.

(Also read: Colombia asks the United States for a relief resource for Colombian migrants)

According to various media, the company that was engaged in the production of furniture was almost on the verge of bankruptcy.

According to The New York Post, the message read “At the direction of the board of directors…we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to take the difficult decision to terminate the employment of all its employees, effective immediately.”

See also  Ukraine, Zelensky shock: "Towards the third world war"

The Guardian newspaper reported that some drivers on the road had to stop because they were asked to return home, however the drivers were told they would be paid.

The media also reported that some workers went to work because they did not notice the dismissal message.

In the summer, the company had fired its CEO, CFO, and EVP of Sales, and several weeks later, 500 people in various branches had already been laid off.

A worker who spoke to the New York Post said the manner of the firing was not fair: “It’s not fair that workers who worked so hard are seriously caught off guard like this. It is not fair for a mother who has just had a baby to wonder if she has health insurance that covers it. It is not fair for the cancer patient in the middle of chemotherapy (that is not known) how to pay for her treatments ”.

See also  Washington expresses concern over the "continued Russian bombing of nuclear facilities" in Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news

US teen barred from attending her father’s execution
Kanye West wants Trump as the formula for the presidency of the United States

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#company #lays #employees #slept

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final story chapter includes a surprising link to Mirage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.