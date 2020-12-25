They believed it, they shouldn’t have … An American company admitted, Thursday, December 24, that it could have done better after having trapped its employees by email, making them dangle a Christmas bonus in the midst of the economic crisis, when it was actually a test computer security. “We learned that some employees were upset by our phishing attempt and found it cruel, and for that we apologized.”, a spokesperson for GoDaddy, the world’s largest internet domain name management company, told AFP. “Although the test mimicked real attempts (computer attacks) that take place nowadays, we need to improve and show more empathy towards our employees.”, added the Arizona-based company.

About 500 employees clicked in mid-December on an email from GoDaddy announcing a Christmas bonus of $ 650 and asking them to fill out a form with some personal information. Two days later, a whole different message appeared in their inbox. “You are receiving this email because you failed our recent phishing test”GoDaddy’s security chief wrote to them, local newspaper reports Copper Courier.

The phishing technique, widely used by computer hackers, consists in sending emails pretending to be known interlocutors, with the objective of obtaining information allowing the infiltration of targeted computer systems. The initiative sparked an uproar on social media, as millions of Americans were hit hard by the economic crisis linked to the pandemic.