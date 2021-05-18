The international consulting company Boston Consulting Group conducted a study (available to Lenta.ru) and made a rating of world companies in terms of total shareholder return (TSR). The authors managed to find out that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, companies from the United States returned world domination.

The TSR indicator consists of two parameters: the growth of the company’s stock prices and the dividends paid by it. This year, BCG analyzed the TSRs of the world’s leading companies in various sectors of the economy over the past five years, starting in 2016.

The first place in the global ranking was taken by the Canadian online store software company Shopify. Its TSR for the past five years is 113 percent. In second place was the American manufacturer of computer processors AMD with a score of 99.9 percent, in third place was the American service for receiving and processing payments Square (75.5 percent).

The top five also included US GPU maker NVIDIA (74.5 percent) and electric vehicle maker Tesla (71.2 percent). In total, companies from the United States make up 41 percent of the overall rating, and 37 percent among the leaders of certain industries. Both results are the best among all countries.

The overall rating includes 15 Russian companies, but they are all divided by the sectors of the economy in which they operate. The best result was shown by Sberbank, which took first place among banks with an aggregate shareholder return of 28.4 percent. In the overall rating, he took 50th place, being the only Russian representative in the top 50.

Among metallurgical companies, Evraz took second place (58 percent), 10th – Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK, 40 percent). The ninth place among the media was taken by Yandex (35.4 percent), in the oil and gas industry the 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th were taken by Lukoil (25 percent), Tatneft (19 percent), Novatek (18 percent) and Gazprom (17 percent), respectively.