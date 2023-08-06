Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/06/2023 – 9:05 am Share

Earnings at the biggest US companies are set to fall for a third consecutive quarter, hurt in part by falling energy prices. Energy companies are dragging the S&P 500 lower as earnings fall from record levels reported a year ago. They remain strong, however, by historical standards.

Members of the S&P 500 are on track to collectively report a 5.2% drop in earnings, their worst performance since 2020. Revenue is expected to rise 0.6% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

“Obviously, gas prices have come down, but I think refining margins remain in very healthy territory even though they have eased back a little bit,” Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said on the company’s earnings call last month. past. Exxon’s earnings were down 56% year-over-year on a 28% drop in revenue.

As of last Friday, 84% of the companies that make up the S&P 500 have released results for the second quarter of 2023. Walt Disney will release it on Wednesday, the 9th, and Walmart and Nvidia on the 17th and 23rd of August respectively.

(Source: Dow Jones Newswires)