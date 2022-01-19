The US Congressional committee investigating the Capitol Hill raid on Tuesday subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani (a key figure in Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election result) and three other allies of the former president.

These were the latest subpoenas in a series of requests for depositions and documents sent to members of Trump’s inner circle by the chamber’s panel.

Giuliani led efforts to spread the false electoral fraud conspiracy theories in an attempt to question Joe Biden’s victory. A former mayor of New York, he has seen his reputation tarnished by a series of media and court appearances in which he made baseless accusations of fraud.

Giuliani was aided in this disinformation campaign by attorney Jenna Ellis, who was also subpoenaed. Sidney Powell, another propagator of Trump’s electoral lies, and Boris Epshteyn, an ally of the former president, were the other two targets of subpoenas.

“The four people we subpoenaed today have advanced unsubstantiated theories about voter fraud, promoted efforts to nullify election results, or have been in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the tally,” explained panel chair Bennie Thompson.

The committee investigates how the January 6, 2021, attack, which forced the closure of Congress, took place, and whether Trump and members of his circle encouraged the action. Several key figures in Trump’s orbit have already been subpoenaed, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon and chief of staff Mark Meadows.

