Bill avoids the country’s default; must go through the plenary of the House this Wednesday (May 31, 2023)

The US House of Representatives Rules Committee approved on Tuesday night (May 30, 2023) the submission of the debt ceiling bill for voting in plenary, which should take place on this 4th (May 31). The group is made up of 13 deputies (9 Republicans and 4 Democrats). The Democrats voted against it, as did 2 Republicans – Chip Roy and Ralph Northan, who, according to CNNsaid they were dissatisfied with the bipartisan agreement reached by the president Joe BidenDemocrat, and Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House and Republican. The bill raises the debt ceiling and prevents the country from defaulting.

Read more: