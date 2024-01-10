The United States committed this Wednesday (10) to help Ecuador bring to justice those responsible for the current acts of violence in the country, including the invasion of a TV station in Guayaquil by an armed group, which occurred this Tuesday (9).

In a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter), White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan condemned the cases of violence in Ecuador.

“We strongly condemn the recent criminal attacks by armed groups in Ecuador against private, public and government institutions. We are committed to supporting the security and prosperity of Ecuadorians by strengthening cooperation with our partners to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” he said .

The US State Department announced Tuesday night that it is in close contact with the government of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and has offered help in addressing the violence.

The US did not specify what type of assistance it offered to Noboa, but, this Wednesday, John Kirby, White House spokesman, opened the possibility that his country could provide some type of collaboration in the investigation of the wave of violence promoted by criminal groups.

“We are prepared to take concrete steps to enhance our cooperation with the government of Ecuador as it confronts violence and the impact it is having on the population,” said Kirby.

Faced with the violence, France advised its citizens to postpone trips to Ecuador. The United States has not taken similar steps, but Kirby on Wednesday urged Americans to increase their precautions and maintain contact with the State Department, which is charged with ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad.

The series of violent incidents in the country began on Sunday, shortly after an operation was carried out in a penitentiary in Guayaquil to search for José Adolfo Macías, known as “Fito”, leader of one of the most dangerous criminal gangs in the country.

Noboa, who assumed the presidency of Ecuador in November last year with the promise of combating organized crime, decreed on Monday (8) a 60-day state of exception throughout the country.

Faced with the escalation of violence, Noboa went further and declared on Tuesday the existence of an “internal armed conflict” in the country, which implies the mobilization and immediate intervention of security forces against organized crime.