The US House of Representatives committee that has been investigating the storming of the Capitol for the past eighteen months released its final report Thursday evening. The report, which was prepared on the basis of hundreds of testimonies at public hearings, provides insight into former US President Donald Trump and his close circle’s plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The committee, consisting of seven Democratic deputies and two Republicans, has found Trump guilty of a “multiple conspiracy” to overturn the election results. His role in the storming of the Capitol is also emphasized.

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, where Joe Biden’s election victory was being ratified at the time. That happened after a protest march called for by Trump. Security guards at the government building were overrun, several people made their way to the House conference room, and several were killed. “The central factor behind this assault was one man,” the commission writes: Donald Trump

The idea of ​​the march towards the Capitol would have been discussed as early as the end of December 2020. In addition, Trump’s supporters are said to have been incited by the then-president’s relentless accusations of electoral fraud. When the storming took place, the president, who wanted to lead the mob himself, did little or nothing to stop the violence. Several Republican delegates are said to have urged close associates of Trump to intervene during the storm.

Earlier this week, the commission unanimously recommended that the Justice Department prosecute Trump. In the report, the committee calls on the US Congress to ban Trump, who is running for president in the 2024 election, from ever holding public office again. That would have to be done through the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution, which states that someone who has “participated in an insurrection” cannot do so.