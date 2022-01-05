The U.S. House of Representatives Committee of Inquiry currently considering the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol is asking Fox News host Sean Hannity for voluntary cooperation. Unlike several other confidants of former President Donald Trump, Hannity is not being subpoenaed.











In a letter, the committee asks Hannity for information ‘relating to the investigation’. The letter revealed that Hannity had concerns about the strategy and behavior of the former president in the run-up to January 6 and after the Capitol storming ended. The Commission of Inquiry concludes this from text messages between Hannity and Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The reports would indicate that Hannity knew that Trump and his team were up to something on January 6. On January 5, he texted that he was “very concerned about the next 48 hours.” On the day of the storm, Hannity told Meadows that Trump should urge his supporters to “peacefully exit the Capitol.” In the run-up to Joe Biden’s swearing in, Hannity informed Meadows that Trump should refrain from commenting on the election results.

The commission of inquiry, which includes both Democrats and Republicans, is investigating the connection between the then White House rulers and the Trump supporters who invaded the Capitol. Trump’s ex-advisor Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Mark Meadows were previously subpoenaed to testify.

The committee believes Hannity has “detailed insight into Trump’s state of mind” and wants additional information about Hannity’s communications with the White House before, during and after the Capitol storming. With the storming, Trump supporters wanted to avoid confirming Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election after Trump insisted he was the legitimate winner. To date, no evidence of electoral fraud has been found.

Conservative presenter Hannity is an outspoken Trump supporter. During the Trump presidency, he served as an informal adviser and the two made frequent phone calls. Hannity also appeared at political rallies for the then president and Trump was a frequent guest on Fox News.

Hannity has been critical of the storming in the past, but has never criticized Trump for his role in stirring up the crowd in Washington that day. However, he has criticized the committee investigating the events on January 6. The question is therefore whether he will comply with the request for information. His lawyer is considering the request, CNN reports.