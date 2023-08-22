The US Department of Commerce informed this Tuesday, 22, in a note, that Secretary Gina Raimondo will make a diplomatic trip to China, passing through Beijing and Shanghai, between 27 and 30 August. Gina Raimondo will meet with government officials from the People’s Republic of China, as well as US business leaders. According to the Department’s note, issues related to the US-China trade relationship, and forms of cooperation between US companies and the Chinese government, will be discussed.



#Commerce #Secretary #diplomatic #trip #China #August