Raimondo said, “I do not accept the idea that dialogue and communication is a sign of weakness” on the part of Washington vis-à-vis Beijing.

“Failure to speak leads to escalation, miscalculations and misunderstanding, and these are bad things for Americans,” she added.

Over the weekend, Raimondo visited Beijing, where she held talks with both her counterpart Wang Wentao and Premier Li Qiang.

This visit, the fourth by an American minister to China since the beginning of the summer, aimed at strengthening contacts with China, without ignoring controversial files, especially the hacking of Chinese hackers suspected of being supported by their country’s government, the email of the American secretary.

In this regard, Raimondo said, “I wanted to make them understand clearly that we are not stupid, and do not turn a blind eye to the reality of what they are trying to do.”

“I wanted to remind them that it is difficult to build a relationship of trust with behavior of this kind,” she added.

The Commerce Secretary stressed that her Chinese interlocutors understood that the United States had “a lot of tools at its disposal” to maintain pressure on their country.

“We have been very clear: We are willing and able to use (these tools) if necessary,” she said, stressing that “it is in the interest of the United States and China, and in the interest of the world, that we have a stable trading relationship.”

There are many contentious issues between the United States and China, from trade to Taiwan to the South China Sea.

Among the main bilateral differences, the trade restrictions imposed by Washington on the export of some American products to China, especially products related to high technology.

While the United States says that these restrictions are aimed at preserving its national security, Beijing asserts that its aim in the first place is to slow down its economic growth and development.