Moulinar: China’s violation of Japanese airspace is a wake-up call

The head of the US House of Representatives Select Committee on China, John Moolenar, said that the information about the alleged violation of Japanese airspace by a Chinese plane is a “wake-up call” that demonstrates to Tokyo the “aggressive nature of the leadership” in Beijing, the agency reports. Reuters.

“We have seen a very different China over the past few years, and the question is what is the best way to deter future aggression and malicious activity,” Moulinard said at a meeting with Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito.

It is noted that the head of the American special committee on China also intends to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other high-ranking officials.

On August 26, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces scrambled fighter jets after a Chinese Y9 reconnaissance aircraft allegedly violated the country’s airspace near the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry promised to check this information and also emphasized that China does not intend to invade the airspace of any country.