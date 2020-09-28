The United States called on Armenia and Azerbaijan for an immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, reports RIA News with reference to the country’s State Department.

The USA is concerned about the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on the countries to negotiate within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. According to the US State Department, the participation of third countries in the escalation of the situation can increase tension in the region.

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Yerevan and Baku to stop fighting immediately. Guterres condemns the use of force and regrets the loss of life. Armenia also applied to the ECHR due to the aggravation of the situation in Karabakh.

Let us remind you that on September 27, Baku announced the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army from Armenia. In turn, Yerevan reports on the offensive of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh and shelling of settlements of the unrecognized republic. In Armenia and Azerbaijan, the authorities decided to introduce martial law.