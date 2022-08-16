





China’s decision to fire missiles around Taiwan needs a response, a US military commander in Singapore said.

China’s People’s Army has carried out massive sea and air maneuvers around the island, whose sovereignty Beijing claims, by launching ballistic missiles into waters close to its territory.

“It is very important that we respond to this type of action,” US Seventh Fleet Vice Admiral Karl Thomas told reporters in Singapore.

“If we allow this to happen and we don’t respond, that will be the norm later,” he said. “It is irresponsible to launch missiles at Taiwan in international waters where sea lanes and free navigation operate,” he added.

The Seventh Fleet is based in Japan and constitutes an essential element of the American naval presence in the Pacific.

Tensions in the region increased with the visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, which angered Beijing.

Although de facto separated since 1949, China considers the island part of its territory and has promised to unify it someday, including by force if necessary.

Vice Admiral Thomas drew a parallel between the threat to Taiwan and Beijing’s behavior in the South China Sea, over which it claims almost complete sovereignty.

“If you don’t challenge… suddenly it can happen like the islands in the South China Sea, which have become military outposts” of Beijing, he said.

“Now they are fully functioning military posts that have missiles, large runways, hangars, radars, listening posts,” he added.







