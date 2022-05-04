DAccording to consistent reports and videos on social media, US comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked during a performance. According to this, the 48-year-old was standing on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl at an event of the streaming service Netflix on Tuesday evening (local time) in Los Angeles when a man approached him. Eyewitnesses described in the US media that he rammed the controversial comedian and was then overpowered by a large number of people.

A local branch of the broadcaster ABC also reported that the police had confirmed the incident. Footage from the station also showed a person believed to be the attacker being loaded into an ambulance and driven away. On videos circulating on the Internet, which are said to have been made after the incident, Chappelle – apparently unharmed – seems to be joking: The attacker was “a trans man”. The comedian has recently caused controversy over jokes at the expense of the LGBTQI+ community and has been described as anti-trans.

The abbreviation LGBTQI+ summarizes people of different identities and sexual orientations, i.e. people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex.