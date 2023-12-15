Ex-Lieutenant Colonel Rasmussen: F-35 inferior to Russian Su-57 in combat conditions

The American F-35 fighter has advantages in ideal conditions, but in combat it is inferior to its Russian and Chinese counterparts. Told about this RIA News Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen.

“Operational efficiency, sensor and communications degradation will likely put it at a disadvantage in one-on-one combat with Russian and Chinese fighters,” he said. According to the ex-lieutenant colonel, the Russian Su-57 fighter and the Chinese J-20 and J-31 have advantages in speed, range and maneuverability.

In addition, former Pentagon analyst and retired US Air Force lieutenant Karen Kwiatkowski added that the American fighter has problems with reliability and durability. She doubted that he could operate remotely from logistical support.

Earlier, retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk told Lenta.ru that all fighters in service with Russian forces are capable of resisting American F-16 aircraft.