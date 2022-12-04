According to Colombian media, one cargo of more than 5 tons was intercepted in the territorial waters of Aruba. The party floated in the water and is said to have had the Dominican Republic as its destination, a transfer point for cocaine.

Four other operations targeted so-called go-fast motorboats. Fifteen people of different nationalities were arrested. It is not yet clear to which authorities they have been handed over.

In the Caribbean, many agencies are involved in the investigation of drug crime, including the Dutch Royal Navy for many years. This year, 109 tons of cocaine have already been intercepted through international cooperation, according to the Colombian authorities.

