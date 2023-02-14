A man killed three people and wounded five on Monday on a college campus in the state of Michigan, United States, and then committed suicide, authorities announced.



“There are three confirmed fatalities,” Michigan State University (MSU) police said on Twitter. “This is in addition to the five victims who have been taken to hospital,” she added.

The shooter began shooting inside an MSU building Monday night, said Chris Rozman, deputy campus police chief. Some of the wounded are in danger of dying, Rozman said.

The gunman then walked to a nearby building where he fired more shots. Past local midnight, Police confirmed that the attacker shot himself after fleeing the scene.

“It really has been a nightmare tonight. We are relieved that there is no longer an active threat on campus,” Rozman said.

Police had previously released a photo of the suspect, a short, black man in red shoes, a jean jacket and a baseball cap. Police refused to give details of the victims, even if they were students or professors at the university, one of the largest in the United States. He also did not confirm if the suspect had any connection to the university, but clarified that he was not aware of any threats to the community in recent weeks.

moments of anguish

Authorities asked students and workers on the campus, where attacks were reported in at least two buildings, who took shelter while the situation was controlled.

Videos were published showing the chaos in the place. Students collided as they tried to flee and others yelled “RUN” (in Spanish, “run”).

State Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was alerted to the situation. “Police officers and first responders are already in the area,” the policy wrote on her Twitter account.

Let’s embrace the community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” she added.

The university, located in the city of East Lansing, is one of the largest in the country, with more than 50,000 students.

Meanwhile, the March For Our Lives movement, which seeks to regulate the carrying of weapons in the United States, spoke out with the reflection: “We cannot stop thinking: When will it be enough? Students can’t live like this. We can’t keep surviving like this.”

Shootings at schools and universities are alarmingly frequent as part of a broader wave of gun violence in the United States, where the proliferation of firearms has grown in recent years.

Daisy Contreras

LAST MINUTE writing

*With information from EFE and AFP