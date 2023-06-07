Diego Sousai

An Air Force veteran and former intelligence officer has claimed that the US government has been collecting intact extraterrestrial craft for decades as part of a UFO recovery program that it is allegedly trying to keep secret.

David Charles Grusch, 36, told NewsNation that he recently turned in “evidence” of the alleged secret program to Congress and the Intelligence Community’s inspector general as part of a complaint.

“These are recovering technical vehicles of non-human origin, call them spacecraft if you like, vehicles of exotic non-human origin that have landed or crashed,” Grusch said Monday of the alleged activities of the so-called secret program.

He also suggested that more than just vehicles were found in some cases.

“Well, naturally, when you recover something that has landed or crashed, sometimes you find dead pilots, and believe it or not, as fantastic as it sounds, it’s true,” he claimed.

“We are definitely not alone,” continued Grusch. “The data empirically point out that we are not alone.”

Grusch – who once worked on the government’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) task force – offered no evidence to support his claims, which were first reported by science website Debrief on Monday.

He confessed that he had not actually seen pictures of the alleged extraterrestrial craft, but he had spoken at length with intelligence officers who allegedly introduced themselves to him.

“I thought it was totally bonkers and I thought at first I was being tricked, it was a ruse,” Grusch said of the alleged program.

“People started to trust me. Come closer to me. I have many former senior intelligence officers who have come to me, many of whom I have known almost my entire career, who have confided in me that they were part of a program.”

A Defense Department spokeswoman, however, appeared to shoot down Grusch’s claims, telling The Post that the Office of All-Domain Anomaly Resolution – formerly the UAP task force – “has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate allegations that any programs related to possession or reversal-engineering of extraterrestrial materials existed in the past or currently exists.”

The statement continued: “AARO is committed to following the data and their investigation wherever they lead. AARO, working with the Office of the General Counsel and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, has established a safe and secure process for individuals to submit information to assist AARO in its historical review required by Congress.

“AARO welcomes the opportunity to speak with any former or current government employee or contractor who they believe may have information relevant to the historical review.”

AARO Director Sean Kirkpatrick revealed at a NASA public meeting last month that only a small fraction of the hundreds of UFO sightings reported over the past three decades are truly unexplained.

Of the 800 sightings reported to the Department of Defense over the past 27 years, only 2-5% were “possibly truly anomalous”.

The 16-member group of independent scientists and experts met in Washington, DC, last month for “final deliberations” before releasing a report detailing the findings of its nine-month UFO investigation, which is due to be published in July.























