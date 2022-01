How did you feel about this matter?

A survivor said he was part of a group of 40 people who left the island of Bimini, in the Bahamas, a well-known route for illegal immigrants.| Photo: EFE/EPA/US COAST GUARD

The United States Coast Guard located a body during searches off the coast of Florida to find dozens of people on a boat that capsized during a storm last weekend.

According to information from the Associated Press, a survivor had been rescued on Tuesday (25), when the crew of a merchant ship spotted the man sitting alone on the hull of the vessel. The searches, which are being carried out with planes and ships, began soon after.

The survivor said he was part of a group of 40 people who left the island of Bimini, in the Bahamas, a well-known route for illegal immigrants trying to reach the United States.

On Saturday, the vessel would have capsized due to bad weather; according to the survivor, no one on board was wearing a life jacket. With the rescue of one survivor and the location of a body, another 38 people are still missing.

Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian declared that, “with every passing moment, it becomes much more terrible and unlikely” that survivors will be found.