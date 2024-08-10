US Coast Guard Says Russian Vessel Discovered Near Aleutian Islands

The Russian vessel was discovered on August 5 near the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. reported The US Coast Guard on its website.

“During the patrol, the vessel was located 30 nautical miles southeast of Amukta Strait, Alaska,” the statement said.

It also claims the Russian vessel was in “international waters but within the US exclusive economic zone.” The US Coast Guard vessel did not contact the Russian vessel, but followed it.

In early July, the US Coast Guard spotted Chinese warships off the coast of Alaska in international waters but within the US exclusive economic zone.

It was noted that the Chinese ships acted in accordance with international rules and regulations, and the American side responded with presence to ensure that there was no interference with US interests.