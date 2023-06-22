A remote-controlled vehicle deployed to the ocean floor from a Canadian Forces ship discovered a “debris field” near the Titanic, the US Coast Guard said Thursday, June 22. This is the area to which the search operations of the rescue teams have been directed after the Titan submarine disappeared last Sunday when exploring the most famous shipwreck on the planet, more than a century old.

In the midst of a desperate search for the missing Titan submarine with five people on board, authorities report finding debris in the search area.

The ruins would have been found near the remains of the Titanic, precisely the shipwreck that the boat was exploring for tourist purposes, which disappeared on Sunday, June 18.

The experts assure that they are evaluating the information to determine to which ship the found ruins belong.

The new information indicates that the operations have already extended to the bottom of the ocean, after days of intense search by sea and air and two days after a Canadian plane detected Underwater “thumping sounds” at 30-minute intervals in scanning area.

The debris detection comes just hours after the estimated limit of oxygen reserves in the missing submersible ran out.

According to the specifications of OceanGates Expeditions, the manufacturer of the submarine, the boat has a total of 96 hours of oxygen supplies.

That established the limit mark between 6 am and 8 am local time on Thursday, June 22, confirmed the US Coast Guard and the company in charge of the expedition.

With Reuters and AP