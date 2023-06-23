How did you feel about the content of this article?

Searches had been carried out since Sunday: causes of the destruction of the submersible Titan are still unknown | Photo: EFE/EPA/Official Amber Howie

Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. Soon we will have more information.

The US Coast Guard confirmed on Thursday afternoon (22) that all five passengers aboard the submersible Titan had died. The information was passed on to BBC News by a corporation official.

Shortly before, the tourism company OceanGate Expeditions had already informed that it believed that the five passengers aboard the submersible had died. The Coast Guard had found debris in the area in the morning.

The victims are Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, 61, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, his son Suleman, 19, British businessman Hamish Harding, 58, and explorer and former French navy diver Paul- Henry Nargeolet, 77 years old.

The submersible vehicle had left St John’s, on the island of Newfoundland, Canada, on Sunday (18), on a trip to see the wreckage of the Titanic. Titan lost contact an hour and 45 minutes after entering the Atlantic Ocean. Since then, teams from the United States and Canada have been searching the area.

The causes of the Titan’s destruction are still unknown.