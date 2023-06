How did you feel about the content of this article?

OceanGate’s Titan submersible | Photo: Disclosure

The United States Coast Guard announced on Thursday (22) that debris was found in the region near the remains of the Titanic, where rescue teams are searching for the missing submarine with five people on board.

On Twitter, the Coast Guard said that “a debris field was discovered within the search area near Titanic”.

Experts from the US and Canada, gathered at an operations coordination center in Boston, are now trying to determine what this debris corresponds to and whether it has anything to do with the missing submersible.

The US Coast Guard is expected to hold a news conference on Thursday at 3 pm local time (1600 GMT) to provide further details.

The search for the submersible Titan, which disappeared last Sunday while trying to reach the wreckage of the Titanic, has continued intensely, despite the Coast Guard estimating that the vehicle may have run out of oxygen.

Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said Thursday in an interview with NBC broadcaster that search-and-rescue duties continue as more high-tech vessels and medical personnel join the operation.

On Tuesday, the Rear Admiral of the Coast Guard commented that the submersible had only 40 hours of oxygen, which is why the limit for that oxygen would end this morning.

Additionally, the crew has limited food rations. The searches are being conducted by US, Canadian, French and UK forces and assets, including planes, boats and underwater drones.