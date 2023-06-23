A Missing submarine near the wreck of the Titanic has suffered an implosion, causing the tragic death of the five people who were on board, according to the United States Coast Guard.

During a press conference, Coast Guard officials notified the families of the Titan’s crew, who had been missing for several days.

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the Coast Guard First District said debris found during the search for the submersible “is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.”

OceanGate Expeditions, the company responsible for the voyage, confirmed that all five people on board, including company CEO Stockton Rush, are presumed dead. The other crew members are Shahzada Dawood and hers and her son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

OceanGate has not provided details on when the loss of life was officially announced, nor how the death of the crew was determined.

It is likely that the Titan’s oxygen supply, which had a duration of 96 hours, sold out early on Thursday. OceanGate has been running annual expeditions since 2021 to record the decomposition of the Titanic and the surrounding underwater ecosystem.

The rescue efforts have involved ships, planes and other equipment deployed in the area where the submersible was lost. The US Coast Guard reported that an underwater robot sent from a Canadian ship has reached the bottom of the sea, while a French research institute has contributed to the operation with a deep-diving robot equipped with cameras, lights and arms.