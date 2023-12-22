Aviation of the international anti-terrorism coalition led by the United States in Syria has once violated deconfliction protocols over the past 24 hours. This was stated at a briefing on December 22 by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

“During the day, the coalition recorded one case of violation of the deconfliction protocols dated December 9, 2019, related to the flight of an unmanned aerial vehicle that was not coordinated with the Russian side,” he said.

In addition, the rear admiral noted that in the Idlib de-escalation zone, two attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops by the terrorist groups Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (both banned in the Russian Federation) were also recorded during the day.

Earlier, on December 16, Kulit reported that a soldier of the Syrian government forces in the province of Latakia, near the village of Zuaikat, was wounded as a result of sniper fire from militants. In addition, the aviation of the international anti-terrorism coalition led by the United States violated deconfliction protocols 12 times.

On December 10, it was reported that US coalition aircraft violated airspace in Syria in the al-Tanf area nine times. In addition, it was clarified that patrols by Russian military police units were carried out in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah.

The day before, December 9, it was reported that the United States violated airspace in Syria six times. As Kulit emphasized, through its actions the United States continues to aggravate the situation in Syrian airspace.

On December 5, it became known that the United States also violated Syrian airspace six times in the al-Tanf area. As noted, in the area of ​​the village of Trumba in the province of Idlib, one Syrian military man was killed after illegal armed groups fired snipers at the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces.