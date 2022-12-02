By Hritika Sharma

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – United States coach Gregg Berhalter said he will look to build on the lessons he learned in the Netherlands during his playing career when the two teams meet on Saturday for a place in the quarterfinals. of the World Cup in Qatar.

Former US international Berhalter signed his first professional contract with PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands and also played for Sparta Rotterdam and Cambuur Leeuwarden during an 18-year playing career.

The United States, who have not reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup since 2002, will be the underdogs against the Netherlands, three-time World Cup finalists, but will test their chances against a Dutch team that performed questionably in the group stage.

“I learned so much in Holland,” Berhalter told reporters on Friday. “It’s almost like, what concepts have I not taken away from Dutch football? It was a great experience to be there.”

“After every training session and every game, you have a debate with your players about this. People like to discuss football and you really learn a lot. And it was a big moment for me,” she stated.

“If I hadn’t been in Holland, I don’t think I would have had that background that really helped shape my ideas.”

Berhalter isn’t the only person in the US squad with Dutch experience. Right-back Sergino Dest is the son of a Dutch mother and a Surinamese-American father, he was born in Almere, Holland, and grew up in the country.

Dest, who currently plays for Milan on loan from Barcelona, ​​rose to prominence with Dutch giants Ajax and could represent both the US and Dutch national teams.

“When you are at a club like Ajax there is a lot of attention on you, especially as a young player. It’s a very good club to develop players and he did very well there,” said Berhalter.

“He has been fantastic for us. I’m really happy for him and I hope he has a great game tomorrow.”

Berhalter said Christian Pulisic was on track to return for Saturday’s game after suffering a pelvic injury on Tuesday during the 1-0 victory over Iran in the USA’s final Group B match.

Chelsea striker Pulisic scored the goal that secured the Americans’ qualification for the knockout stage, but collided with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on the move and was forced off at half-time.

“It looks pretty good, but we’ll have to see it on the field today to confirm that,” said Berhalter.

Pulisic said on Thursday he was feeling better and hoped to recover in time to face the Netherlands.

Josh Sargent also left the Iran game in the second half after injuring his right ankle and Berhalter said he was “a little less” optimistic about the availability of the Norwich City striker.