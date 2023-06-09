According to NOAA, the chance of this phenomenon being strong and presenting extreme weather events is 56%

The NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States) declared this Thursday (June 8, 2023) the beginning of the climate phenomenon known as El Niño. With this, temperatures may break records in different regions of the world in 2024.

The US meteorological agency claims to have recorded above average temperatures in the Pacific Ocean in May, which characterized the beginning of the phenomenon. read the full from the NOAA press release (219 KB, in English).

El Niño is recorded when the waters of the Pacific Ocean are warmer than normal. The difference in surface temperature of the oceans with the atmosphere causes the so-called trade winds (which blow from east to west) to lose strength and speed. The sum of these factors (weaker winds and higher water temperatures) lead to changes in the transport of moisture from one region of the globe to another.

As a result, the distribution of rainfall in tropical regions changes and different regions begin to register higher or lower temperatures.

According to the NOAA statement, the chance of this El Niño being strong and presenting extreme weather events (such as heavy rains and droughts in several regions) is 56% for the beginning of December 2023. The probability of being moderate is 84 %.

The opposite phenomenon to El Niño is La Niña, which is recorded when the Pacific Ocean has colder waters than normal. The effect also causes a change in atmospheric dynamics, leading to higher and lower temperatures in different regions.

The term El Niño means “boy” in Spanish. According to Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), the name originates from the warm waters that appear off the coast of Peru during Christmas. Peruvian and Ecuadorian fishermen named this effect the Corriente de El Niño, referring to “Niño Jesus” (in Portuguese, Baby Jesus).

According to INPE, since 1986, 8 El Niño events have been recorded, 3 of which are weak, 4 moderate and 1 very strong. The most intense began in 1997. The weather event peaked in December 1997 and lost strength from February to April 1998.

Brazil experienced heavy rainfall in the South during the spring and summer of 1997, while the Northeast and Amazonia experienced less rainfall during the February to May rainy season.