Protest in Sanaa, Yemen, against recently announced operation to protect ships in the Red Sea | Photo: EFE/EPA/OSAMAH YAHYA

The United States government announced this Wednesday (17) that it has once again classified Yemen's Houthi rebels as terrorists, amid a military escalation in the Middle East.

The designation will take effect 30 days from now, on February 16, but American officials assured, in a call with journalists, that the US “will consider suspending the classification if the Yemeni militia ceases its attacks in the Red Sea”.

Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) designated the Houthis as terrorists in one of his last decisions as president, but the government headed by Democrat Joe Biden rescinded the measure shortly after arriving at the White House, so as not to worsen the humanitarian crisis. in Yemen. (With EFE Agency)