The inspector general who oversees United States humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, John Sopko, told the American Congress this Tuesday (14) that the Taliban are appropriating part of the money sent by Washington.

“It appears that the only way to ensure that no money reaches the Taliban would be to eliminate all aid to Afghanistan,” said Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan Reconstruction (Sigar).

In a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Sopko commented that his office’s investigations “confirm that those who control the weapons control the aid.”

Since the departure of US troops from Afghanistan in September 2021, Washington has approved more than $2.5 billion in humanitarian and development aid.

The Taliban have created a network that “interferes and diverts” money flowing for humanitarian aid through contracts and taxes, according to the office of Sigar, which has not been present in Afghanistan since 2021.

Sopko explained that the Taliban exert pressure to hire people or companies linked to them for aid-funded projects or to collect taxes from aid recipients.

“Many people in the US and other donor countries believe they are sending aid to the Afghan people while avoiding the Taliban. This can be seen as a useful fiction, reassuring donors and taxpayers, but it ignores the fact that Sigar discovered: it is impossible to completely circumvent the Taliban regime”, he analyzed.

The official said “there are no good options for policymakers to provide humanitarian assistance in an environment like Afghanistan” as turning off the tap would lead to “a humanitarian disaster.”

“If we do not provide assistance, there will be a humanitarian disaster. People will simply starve and die in the streets,” declared Sopko, who warned that the US would also lose the “minimum control or influence” that Washington may have over the Taliban.

In Sopko’s opinion, “donors must come to terms with the idea that achieving one goal will likely come at the cost of another.”