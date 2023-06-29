The US Coast Guard claims to have recovered “human remains” in the recovered parts of the Titan submersible and is bringing the evidence to the United States. The aircraft imploded last week, killing all five people on board while on a voyage to search for the Titanic’s wreckage.

The return of the remains of the Titan to the port of St. John’s – in the Canadian region of Newfoundland and Labrador – on Wednesday is a key piece of the investigation into the causes of the implosion of the submersible. The iron jumble in which the device was destroyed after the accident arrived at port on June 28.

The United States Coast Guard was the one that assured that it had recovered remains and evidence from the seabed and that this included what it described as “presumed human remains.”

“I appreciate the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme distances and depths,” Capt. Jason Neubauer, head of the US Coast Guard, said in a statement.

“The tests will provide investigators in various international jurisdictions with essential information about the cause of this tragedy. Much work remains to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and to help ensure that a similar tragedy does not happen again.” .”

The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic carried a remote-controlled vehicle, or ROV, to search the ocean floor near the wreckage of the Titanic for parts of the submersible. Pelagic Research Services, a company with offices in Massachusetts and New York that owns the ROV, said Wednesday that it has completed offshore operations.

The Coast Guard is collecting the recovered remains of the Titan. June 28, 2023. AP-Paul Daly

Evidence Collection Operations Continue

The Pelagic Research Services team “remains on mission” and cannot comment on the ongoing research on Titan, which involves various government agencies in the United States and Canada, according to a company spokesman, Jeff Mahoney, told the news agency. AP news.

“They have been working tirelessly for 10 days, overcoming the mental and physical challenges of this operation, and are looking forward to completing the mission and returning to their loved ones,” Mahoney added.

The remains of the Titan were located about 3,810 meters underwater and about 488 meters from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the Coast Guard reported last week. This institution directs the investigation into the causes of the implosion of the submersible during its descent on June 18. Authorities announced on June 22 that the submersible had imploded and all five people on board were dead.

One of the experts the Coast Guard consulted during the search said that analysis of the physical material from the recovered wreckage could reveal important clues about what happened to the Titan. And there could be electronic data, said Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

“Certainly all the instruments on any deep-sea vehicle record data. They transmit data. So the question is, is the data available? And I really don’t know the answer to that question,” Hartsfield said.

Ocean Gate CEO and pilot Stockton Rush was killed in the implosion along with two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and her son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Representatives for the National Transportation Safety Board and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which are involved in the investigation, also declined to comment. The National Transportation Safety Board has stated that the Coast Guard has declared the loss of the Titan submersible a “serious marine casualty” and that the Coast Guard will lead the investigation.

The debate on revising the requirements for tourist submersibles

A spokesman for the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN maritime agency, has stated that all investigation reports of the disaster will be submitted for review. IMO Member States can also propose changes, such as stricter standards for submersibles.

Currently, the IMO has voluntary safety guidelines for tourist submersibles, which include the obligation to inspect them, have emergency response plans and have a certified pilot on board, among other requirements. The IMO will likely not consider any safety proposals until its next Maritime Safety Committee, which begins in May 2024.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owns and operates the Titan, charged passengers $250,000 per person to take part in the voyage. The Titan implosion has raised questions about the safety of private underwater exploration operations. The Coast Guard also wants to use the research to improve submersible safety.

