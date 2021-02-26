The United States on Friday declassified a report in which it assures that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, approved the operation in Istanbul for “the capture or murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi“.

The report states that Bin Salman has control of the Security and Intelligence organizations, so “it is highly unlikely that the Saudi agents carried out an operation of this nature. without the authorization of the prince“.

The report states that seven royal guards of the prince, who “only answer to him”, participated in the murder of the newspaper columnist. The Washington Post.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, was the one who ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, according to a US intelligence report. Photo: EFE

“The prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the kingdom and widely supported violent measures to silence him if necessary, “says the text.

The disclosure could increase pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom responsible for a murder which sparked international outrage.

The central conclusion of the report was widely expected given that intelligence officials were said to have reached it shortly after the brutal murder of October 2, 2018 by Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s authoritarian consolidation of power.

Even so, since the finding had not been officially disclosed until now, the public assignment of responsibilities represented a extraordinary rebuke to the ambitious 35-year-old crown prince.

Is This is likely to set the tone for the new administration’s relationship with a country that President Joe Biden has criticized, but which the White House also sees in some contexts as a strategic partner.

A protest that called for the clarification of the crime in 2018. Photo: AFP

The report was released a day after a courtesy call from Biden to King Salman, later than usual. A White House summary of the conversation did not mention the murder and said instead that the men had discussed the long association of countries.

The kingdom’s Saudi Press Agency also did not mention the Khashoggi assassination in its report on the call, instead focusing on regional issues such as Iran and the ongoing war in Yemen.

The crime

Jamal Khashoggi went to manage some documents at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, but he never got out alive: he was assassinated and dismembered by fifteen Saudi agents after his criticism of the government of Saudi Arabia.

Surveillance cameras also tracked his footsteps and that of his suspected killers in Istanbul in the hours leading up to his assassination.

A video capture that shows the moment when Khashoggi entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Photo: EFE

Apparently, a Turkish microphone placed in the consulate picked up the sound of a saw, operated by a Saudi colonel who was also a forensic expert, dismembering Khashoggi’s body. one hour after entering the building. The whereabouts of his remains remain unknown.

The prince said in 2019 that he assumed “all responsibility” for the murder, as it occurred under his watch, but he denied ordering it.

Saudi officials have said that Khashoggi’s assassination was the work of rogue security and intelligence officials.

Saudi courts announced last year that they had sentenced eight Saudi nationals to prison for Khashoggi’s murder. They were not identified.

Source: agencies