The United States claims that the balloon shot down on Saturday off the coast of South Carolina is, just as the Pentagon thought, a spy balloon. The rescue of the remains from the waters of the Atlantic has made it possible to reveal, according to White House sources, that the device belonged to the People’s Liberation Army and presumably had been operating for several years within a “great surveillance program” developed by the Asian giant. .

US intelligence concludes that “what the Chinese have done is take incredibly old technology and basically combine it with modern communications and observation capabilities,” Administration sources have told the ‘Washington Post’. Through this system, Beijing would have monitored areas of military or strategic interest in Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan or the Philippines. The US government has begun to contact allied countries to inform them of their discoveries. Two days ago, before the military could reach the downed probe, Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman already held a meeting with 150 officials from 40 embassies to inform them about how China allegedly spies with the help of aerostats.

The Pentagon considers that the Chinese Army has a center for launching these balloons at a base located on the island of Hainan, off the country’s southern coast. This base became well known in 2001 when a US spy plane and a Chinese military fighter brushed against each other in the air, causing one of the most serious incidents between the two powers in decades. The fighter crashed into the sea, killing its pilot, while the US aircraft, a sophisticated electronic surveillance machine run by 24 crew members, was forced to land in Hainan. After multiple diplomatic negotiations, the White House – then led by President Bush – managed to get Beijing to release all the crew members, avoiding their prosecution for espionage. What the president failed to do was get a delegation of Asian experts to come in and examine his advanced EP-3 Aries II, a Navy reconnaissance aircraft capable of mapping and providing highly detailed information over vast territorial areas.

Xi Jinping’s government has not responded to American military information about his aerostat. In the last hours he has maintained his initial version that the device that flew over Alaska, Canada and up to 3,000 kilometers of US territory before the Pentagon shot it down with a missile was actually a meteorological probe. Beijing has accused Washington of destroying its property and has claimed the remains of the capsule.