Information passed on by the US government to news agencies points out that President Joe Biden received data on the existence of a Chinese spy base in Cuba in 2021 when he took over the White House. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Authorities linked to the US government said on Saturday (10), that since 2019 China has maintained a spy base in Cuba, and that this is part of Beijing’s plans to expand its intelligence services around the world.

The statement was a response to a report by the Wall Street Journal, released last Thursday (8), which claimed that there was an agreement between China and Cuba for the construction of an electronic monitoring station on the island.

According to information from the US government, passed on to news agencies, President Joe Biden received information about the existence of a Chinese spy base in Cuba in 2021, when he took over the White House. According to the information, China was looking to expand its intelligence services in various regions of the world, such as Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Chinese efforts would also include “intelligence-gathering facilities” in Cuba, a term that can refer to anything from centers with multiple spies to a simple listening point with an antenna.

This “information collection facility”, whose appearance the White House has not yet detailed, would have been renovated in 2019, according to the information released. The statements show that Washington was aware of China’s spying activities in Cuba since 2019 or earlier.