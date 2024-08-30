Tatarstan Supreme Court Judge Yusupov Calls His Children’s US Citizenship Legal

The children of Tatarstan Supreme Court judge Rizvan Yusupov were found to have American citizenship.

A criminal case has been opened against the judge’s wife and son for concealing information about their US citizenship; Yusupov himself may face dismissal.

Family may have hidden children’s birth in the US

As it became known, the children of Rizvan and Elvira Yusupov turned out to be US citizens, since they were born in an American maternity hospital, and all documents were processed at the American consulate.

However, the family hid this, stating that both son Gayaz and daughter Naila were allegedly born during home births in Kazan. However, Naila currently lives in the Netherlands.

Yusupov explained the children’s US citizenship

Judge Yusupov did not see any elements of an offense in his actions. He stated that his children were indeed born in New York and therefore received US citizenship, but the Russian embassy was notified of this.

Yes, indeed, there is such a case. But if you open the citizenship law, you will understand that there is no crime. The embassy was notified that the children have US citizenship Rizvan Yusupov Judge of the Supreme Court of Tatarstan

Yusupov noted that his wife translated the children’s birth certificates into Russian and submitted the documents with apostilles to the consular office. He indicated that all legal requirements were met.

The judge also confirmed the initiation of a criminal case against his relatives.

For failure to comply with the obligation to notify about the presence of foreign citizenship provided a fine of up to 200 thousand rubles or compulsory work for up to 400 hours.

Yusupov, bare-chested, showed off his bodybuilding talents

As he writes Ura.ruRizvan Yusupov was born in 1966. He has a law degree and has worked in the judicial system since 1991. He became a judge of the Supreme Court of Tatarstan in 2010, and in early 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Yusupov its chairman.

According to information “Komsomolskaya Pravda”in 2014, Yusupov “made a splash at the first creative competition of judges “Themis in the Commonwealth of Muses”, where he appeared on stage with a naked torso and demonstrated his talents as a bodybuilder. The judge said that he visits the gym two to three times a week and monitors his physical fitness.

Earlier it became known about the son of the former mayor of Orsk Vasily Kozupitsa, who lives in Dubai. After this scandal, the head of the Russian city resigned. At the same time, the mayor described the living conditions of his son with the phrase “by the way, it’s not honey there either, it’s very hot and the climate is difficult.”