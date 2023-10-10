Home page politics

US President Joe Biden (M) speaks in the White House about the situation after the major Hamas attack on Israel. In the background: Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. © Evan Vucci/AP

Around 150 people have been taken hostage by the Islamist Hamas. There are also Americans among them.

Washington – According to US President Joe Biden, there are also Americans among the people abducted by the Islamist Hamas. “We now know that there are American citizens among those held by Hamas,” Biden said in a speech at the White House on Tuesday. He didn’t give a number.

He ordered additional experts to be sent from the USA. “I have instructed the government to consult with Israeli colleagues and advise them on the hostage rescue and rescue efforts,” he said.

Biden also ordered security measures around Jewish institutions in the United States to be tightened. “There is no place for hate in America,” he said.

Biden: “Stand with Israel”

The president made it clear that he wanted to provide Israel with additional military aid – he would also apply for corresponding support from the US Congress. “We must be crystal clear at this moment: We stand with Israel,” emphasized Biden.

The USA and Israel traditionally have a close friendship. The USA supports Israel with billions of dollars – a considerable part of which goes towards missile defense.

National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby told CNN on Tuesday morning that the active fighting in Gaza was making it difficult to rescue the hostages.

US Secretary of State plans trip to Israel

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to travel to Israel. Blinken is expected to arrive there on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller announced in Washington. Blinken wanted to discuss the situation with Israeli partners there and discuss how best to support Israel “in the fight against the terrorists who carried out these terrible attacks,” said Miller.

Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the USA, the EU and Israel, carried out the worst massacre of civilians since the founding of Israel in a major attack on the border area with Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday. At least 900 people were killed and 2,901 others were injured. dpa